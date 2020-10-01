Rodeo Circuit Continues in Wheatland

The prep rodeo for the fall is heading down the stretch with Wheatland hosting a two-day event over the weekend. For the boys on Day 1, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis posted a 56 to win the bareback. Jase Longwell from Thermopolis won the saddle bronc with a 61 and Lauden Brownlee of Pavillion tied for the lead in the bull riding with Brodie Bates of Riverton as each guy carded a 70. Casper's Teagan Bentley had a time of 5.13 to place first in the steer wrestling with Coy Thar from Rozet clocking in at 10.47 to win the tie-down roping. In the team roping, Kall and Jace Mayfield from Midwest turned in the best time in 8.06.

For the girls in the first session, Haiden Thompson of Yoder won both the breakaway roping and the goat tying. She had a time is 1.91 in the breakaway and 6.72 in the goat tying, Maddie Fantaskey of Worland won the barrel racing in 17.505 with Maddie Eskew of Gillette taking the pole bending in 20.549

In the 2nd session for the cowboys, Tuker Carricato of Saratoga had a 71 in the bareback to lead the group. Jase Longwell from Thermopolis had a 58 to win the saddle bronc and the bull riding winner was Tipton Wilson of Jackson with a 67. Chance Sorenson of Arvada had a 5.25 to take 1st in the steer wrestling with Broc Schwartzkoph out of Douglas led the group with a clocking of 10.91. The team roping winners were Colter Nunn of Laramie and Kyler Clark from Yoder in 7.25.

On the ladies' side on Day 2, Haiden Thompson once again captured first in the goat tying in 7.03. Maddie Fantaskey of Worland made it 2 for 2 in the barrel racing with a time of 17.151. Ryker Goodman from Green River had a clocking of 2.93 to win the breakaway roping while Jordan Morman of Gillette won the pole bending in 20.636.

The last rodeo of the fall will be this weekend in Rock Springs.

Sheryl Foland

Townsquare Media

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Historical Wyoming License Plates Since 1914