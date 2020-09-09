Rodeo Season Begins in Douglas

The Wyoming high school rodeo season kicked off over the weekend in Douglas which is refreshing news considering that the entire spring season in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. After the 1st event of the year., Jaspur Brower of Big Piney leads the bareback standings thanks to a 69 and 66 to begin the season.

In the bull riding, Brody Hasenack from Jackson along with River Mossberg of Cheyenne has the overall lead. Hasenack had two qualified rides over the weekend with a 77 and 69. Mossberg also went 2 for 2 with scores of 77 and 64. Over in the saddle bronc, Cian Ahern from Wyarno, which is just east of Sheridan posted scores of 62 in each round in Douglas. Kall Mayfield from Midwest has the lead in the steer wrestling with times of 4.53 and 5.07 at last weekend's event.

Kall Mayfield along with Jase Mayfield leads the team roping with times of 7.6 and 13.41. Coy Thar from Rozet leads the tie-down roping with times of 10.3 and 10.02

On the ladies' side, Maddie Fantasky from Worland is in 1st place in the barrel racing with times of 16.819 and 18.115. She also leads the reined cow horse event. In the breakaway roping, the leader there is Haiden Thompson from Yoder with clockings of 2.35 and 3.05. Ryker Goodman of Green River leads the goat tying after one event in the fall season. She posted times of 7.58 and 8.43. In the pole bending, Wheatland's Rayne Grant has the lead with times of 20.527 and 20.20. Both of those efforts were the best in each round of the competition.

This week's two-day rodeo on the prep level will be in Riverton on Saturday and Sunday.

Sherly Foland

Townsquare Media

