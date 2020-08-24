The rodeo season does plan on resuming in September following the cancellation of the 2020 spring season due to the pandemic.

That spring season did end on a positive note as the National High School Finals was held in Guthrie, Oklahoma in July.

There is a tentative schedule laid out which begins in Douglas on September 5th and 6th with a junior high rodeo slated for the 4th. The circuit moves to Riverton the following week on the 12th and 13th but the cutting event and the reined cow horse event will not be held.

Jackson will host a three-day event on September 18-19-20 and the fall season will conclude in Wheatland on September 26-27. This rodeo will also be without cutting or the cow horse events.

The 2021 spring schedule has not been announced yet but the state finals are slated for Douglas in June with the National Finals in Lincoln, Nebraska in July 2021.