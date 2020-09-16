Rodeo Season Rolls Along in Riverton

The 2nd rodeo event of the fall season was held in Riverton over the weekend with 2 separate events. In the first rodeo on the boys' side, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis won the bareback riding with a 58. Jackson's Tipton Wilson placed 1st in the bull riding with a 65. Jase Longwell from Thermopolis had a 61 in the saddle bronc and was the only guy with a qualified ride. Casper's Teagan Bentley had a time of 5.84 to win the steer wrestling while Thar Coy from Rozet took first in the tie-down roping with a clocking of 10.595

For the ladies on that first day in Riverton, Rayne Grant from Wheatland had a time of 17.307 to win the barrel racing. In the breakaway roping, the winner there was Hadley Furnival of Casper in 2.278. Tavy Leno from Sheridan had a clocking of 7.393 to take top honors in the goat tying. In the pole bending, Ashlyn Goven of Roset placed first in 21.018. In the team roping, the top pair was Hanna Griemsman of Worland along with Jhett Alapai of Elbert in 6.81.

In the weekend's 2nd session for the cowboys, Colton Farrow from Shell placed first in the bareback with a 59. Brody Hasenack from Jackson and Brodie Bates from Riverton recorded 65's to place first in the bull riding. Miles Ashhurst of Lusk had a 59 to take the saddle bronc event while Jase Longwell of Thermopolis won the steer wrestling with a time of 5.015. Brodie Herring of Veteran and Cort McBride from Meridan won the team roping in 7.493

For the Cowgirls in session 2, Maddie Fantaskey of Worland won the barrel racing with a time of 17.293. Yoder's Haiden Thompson captured first in the breakaway roping with a great effort of 2.195. She also won the goat tying on Sunday in 6.544. In the pole bending, Maddie Eskew from Gillette was on top of the leaderboard in 20.508

This weekend's prep rodeo will be in Jackson.

Sheryl Foland

Townsquare Media

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



John Dutton's "Yellowstone" Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics