Cinematographer Roger Deakins Starts a Filmmaking Podcast

Cinematography legend Roger Deakins is sure staying busy during self-isolation. Recently, he launched a new filmmaking podcast with his wife and collaborator James Ellis Deakins titled Team Deakins. Best known for his work on No Country For Old Men, 1917, Blade Runner 2049, and Barton Fink (and many, many more), Deakins is more than qualified to share his tricks of the trade. The podcast covers everything from lighting to location scouting, and Deakins has plenty ideas for future episodes. In a statement to Collider, Deakins said:

Once we started making the episodes, it just grew. We have so many ideas for episodes now and are being joined by people in different areas of the craft. We find ourselves continually coming back to the collaborative nature of the film business and this makes us want to delve into all the areas of making a film.

With such an illustrious career under his belt, Deakins has a wealth of wisdom and anecdotes to fill his episodes, which range anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes. The hosts are often joined by Matt Wyman, an aspiring Director of Photography. Wyman’s opinions add a youthful element that rounds out Roger and James’ seasoned perspective. The podcast officially launched on April 25th, and the team has already cranked out six episodes since then. On the official Team Deakins website, there’s even information on how you can submit your own filmmaking questions to be potentially answered on air. Ask away!

Team Deakins is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.