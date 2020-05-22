‘Rolling Thunder’ Event To Honor Vets In Cheyenne Memorial Day

A motorcycle ride to honor veterans and raise awareness of veterans issues will be held in downtown Cheyenne on Memorial Day Monday.

Organizers say among other things, the idea behind the ''Rolling Thunder'' event is to "demand action for the 82,000 service members missing in action." It also aims to ''raise awareness for the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day."

The event will be open to all bikes and bikers and will begin at the State Parking Lot at 25th and Central at 10 a.m.