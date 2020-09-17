Rollover Crash in Sheridan County Kills Passenger, Injures Driver

A woman was killed and a man injured in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday morning in north central Wyoming's Sheridan County.

The crash happened around 10:51 a.m. near milepost 93 on U.S. Highway 14A, west of Burgess Junction.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says an SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control and the SUV rolled one-and-a-half times.

Both the driver and his front-seat passenger, 35-year-old Oregon resident Amy Ensign, were ejected during the rollover, and Ensign died at the scene.

The driver was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana for his injuries.

The patrol says driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

​​