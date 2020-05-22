12 Modern Romantic Comedies That Are Actually Funny

Netflix’s newest romantic comedy The Lovebirds hits the streaming platform this Friday. Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), The Lovebirds stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple who unwittingly become involved in a murder mystery. Romantic comedies, or “rom-coms,” have become a polarizing topic for movie fans. Some swear by them, others detest them with a burning passion. So why all the love and the hate?

The bad rap for rom coms comes from the formulaic clichés associated with the genre. However, those in favor of these movies enjoy them because of these very clichés. What does a movie have to do in order to be a romantic comedy anyway? Other than include elements of both romance and comedy? But that’s the thing — a good amount of romantic comedies aren’t memorably funny. However, every now and then there comes along a romantic comedy that doesn’t play by the rules. Here are 12 romantic comedy movies that will have you laughing for real.