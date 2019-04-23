Ross Copperman’s ‘Stars Are on Your Side': Hear the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’-Featured Song

Ross Copperman shares his three hit-making talents -- songwriting, producing and singing -- through "Stars Are on Your Side," a brand-new, orchestral-pop plea to maintain hope during life's setbacks. Press play above to listen.

The Copperman co-write with Kevin Bard and the Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon has quickly made the rounds: It recently appeared on a Spotify New Music Friday segment and in the April 18 episode of Grey's Anatomy. As a co-writer behind 17 No. 1 hits since 2013 and a go-to producer for Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban and other superstars, it's hardly unusual for a song with Copperman's fingerprints on it to reach such heights quickly, though.

Before production gigs with Bentley and the TV series Nashville helped make Copperman an important behind-the-scenes figure in country music, he chased solo stardom. The same songwriting talent that's boosted the career of Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen and others to top the charts defines a solo catalog that dates back to 2003.

There's no word yet on whether "Stars Are on Your Side" teases a renewed interest by Copperman in his own music. However, he also recently released a second new song, the Earth Day-ready "We Should Plant a Tree."