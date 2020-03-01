Rough Travel Conditions Developing on I-80

As the latest winter storm moves through Wyoming, rough travel conditions have already started to develop since late Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service reports that they expect travel along I-80 to worsen through Sunday afternoon and into the evening, as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Monday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for the I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne.

Forecasted snow amounts are now less than originally predicted, but can still make for hazardous travel with 2 to 4 inches predicted for the immediate Cheyenne area. Temperatures are expected to stay steady in the high 20s throughout the afternoon with patchy fog expected tonight with a low near 16.

As for the live travel conditions, you can catch them live on the Wyoming Department of Transportation Travel Information Service. We'll continue to keep you updated on road conditions and closures as the evening progresses.