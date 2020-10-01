Remembering the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting’s Victims

The shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 1, 2017, claimed the lives of more than 50 people -- 58, to be exact. The victims were 58 country music-loving people who gathered on the Las Vegas Strip to enjoy the company of friends and hear plenty of live music.

Among those who died when a lone gunman began firing on the Route 91 Harvest Festival crowd from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino are someone's parents, children, brothers, sisters, significant others and friends. They were veterans, teachers, off-duty police officers, lawyers ... and they were all taken far too soon.

The photo gallery below contains the names and stories of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. In addition to these 58, more than 800 people were injured in the shooting -- to date, the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the United States.

Editor's Note: Kim Gervais, who was shot during the Oct. 1, 2017, tragedy and paralyzed, died in November of 2019, just over two years after the shooting.