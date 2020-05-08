Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy Dead Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Roy Horn of the legendary magic and animal act Siegfried and Roy has died. He was 75.

On Friday (May 8), Horn passed away at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from the coronavirus, TMZ reports. The performer was diagnosed with COVID-19 a little over a week ago.

Horn was one half of the Las Vegas magic act and focused on the animal training aspect of the show. His best friend and former stage partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, announced his passing through their publicist.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

"Roy was a fighter his whole life, including during these final days," Fischbacher continued. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

In October 2003, Horn was mauled by the duo's white tiger, Mantecore. The tiger grabbed his neck during a live show at The Mirage Hotel. The accident severed his spine and caused partial paralysis. Soon after the incident, the duo retired their long-running Sin City production after giving one last performance together for charity.