Russell Dickerson will mark the end of 2020 with new music. His sophomore album, Southern Symphony, is due out on Dec. 4 via Triple Tigers.

The 10-track record is, Dickerson says in a press release, "hands down the best work I've created." It features "humble and heartfelt ballads about love and nostalgia matched with his signature 'RD party' anthems," the release explains, including "It's About Time," a collaboration with Dickerson's former tour bosses Florida Georgia Line.

Dickerson's current single "Love You Like I Used To" is also on the project, along with the just-released "Never Get Old," which leads the album. Big and bold, the song is an upbeat ode to the small, but perfect bits of life, driven by a stomp-clap beat and filled with stacked harmonies:

Dickerson recorded Southern Symphony in Nashville and co-produced the project with Casey Brown and Dann Huff. "It’s the best songs I’ve written. It’s sonically the best we’ve created," he boasts.

"This album is 10 honest and true tracks that tell the story of how I’ve grown as an artist and a man," Dickerson adds. "I could not be more proud of every song on this album."

Dickerson's debut album, Yours, dropped in 2017. Its title track, "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing" were all No. 1 singles and helped earn the singer a nod for ACM New Male Artist of the Year in 2020. In his personal life, Dickerson and his wife Kailey recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Southern Symphony is available to pre-order and pre-save now. The album's cover and tracklist are below.

Triple Tigers

Russell Dickerson, Southern Symphony Tracklist:

1. "Never Get Old"

2. "Home Sweet"

3. "All Yours All Night"

4. "Love You Like I Used To"

5. "Forever for a Little While"

6. "It's About Time" (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

7. "Honey"

8. "Southern Symphony"

9. "Come to Jesus"

10. "Waiting For You My Whole Life"