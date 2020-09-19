Dolly Parton was among the many who turned to social media to mark the death of longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday night (Sept. 18) at the age of 87. In an emotional post, Parton says that although Ginsburg was "small in stature," her commitment and her achievements were enormous and lasting.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., on Friday night from complications of metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was surrounded by her family, according to NPR.

Parton posted a tribute to Ginsburg via her social media accounts on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 19), sharing a picture of the justice in her later years.

"She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her," Parton writes. "Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever. Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton."

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, and she served for 27 years, becoming one of the most prominent forces in the Supreme Court as she carved a legacy as an advocate for liberal causes, particularly when it came to women's issues.

In her later years, Ginsburg was the senior Supreme Court judge among the more liberal wing of the institution, and she emerged as a heroine to American progressives, particularly after Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States. After Trump successfully nominated both Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, many liberals saw Ginsburg as the lone bulwark preserving the balance of the institution for a generation, and her death sets up an unusually intense fight over the next nomination to the court against the backdrop of an already-fraught 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court announced Ginsburg's death in a statement Friday night, with Chief Justice John Roberts calling Ginsburg "a justice of historic stature."

"We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Roberts states. "Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice."