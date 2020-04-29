NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been given the go-ahead by doctors to return to the racetrack. The development comes after the driver crashed and flipped his car in a fiery wreck to end the Daytona 500 in February.

At the time of the crash, Newman's team issued a statement describing his injuries as "not life-threatening." Still, the 42-year-old driver was in a serious condition at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

But two days after the accident, Newman walked out of the hospital holding his daughters' hands. In March, racing fans learned that the driver had suffered an injury that bruised his brain. Now, an announcement has revealed that Newman is in good enough health to fully return to racing.

"Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action," reads the Instagram update from Newman's stock car team, Roush Fenway Racing.

How Did Ryan Newman Even Survive?!

On March 11, the driver visited with Today to talk about the wreck. Calling his recovery a "miracle on so many levels," Newman recalled the welding of his roll cage holding and the way he was struck from behind as two fortunate parts of why he was able to emerge relatively unharmed.

The message from Monday (April 27) notes that Newman will return once NASCAR is back in full swing. In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NASCAR suspended its season on March 13. However, as noted by Winston-Salem Journal, NASCAR activities are slowly resuming in time for the Coca-Cola 600.

Newman's return is certainly a boon for race fans — especially after seeing photos of the crash that landed the driver in the hospital: