Two days after Ryan Newman's violent crash on the last lap of the Dayton 500, the NASCAR racer walked out of the hospital holding his daughters' hands. That, he says, was a miracle.

For the first time, Newman is talking about the crash, admitting he doesn't remember large chunks of what happened because he was knocked out. He does call surviving the crash a "miracle on so many levels," however.

The 42-year-old visited with Today on Wednesday morning (March 11). Specifically, he points to the welding of his roll cage holding and the way he was struck from behind as two fortunate parts of why he was able to survive relatively unharmed.

Details of why Newman was hospitalized were kept under wraps until Wednesday, when the racer revealed that he'd suffered a bruised brain but nothing more. In fact, he's very much looking forward to racing once again and hopes to get back behind the wheel soon.

"It's been a little bit painful to be out of the race car," he says during the interview. "It's just kind of who I am."

On Feb. 17, Newman was jockeying for position with Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin on the last lap of the Daytona 500 when Blaney clipped him and sent him into the wall. His No. 6 car was then hit by Cody LaJoi's car at full speed. It would catch fire after coming to a stop and it would take emergency crews 10 minutes to get him out of the car.

Hamlin would eventually win the 2020 Daytona 500. Soon after the accident, Newman was pronounced as being in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries. Fans learned that he was awake and alert through a series of tweets.