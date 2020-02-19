Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with doctors and family after a horrific crash during the final lap of Monday's (Feb. 17) Daytona 500 NASCAR race. Pictures of the crash beg the question: "How?"

Video of the crash shows the impact of Ryan Blaney's car at full speed and Newman flipping and flying and skidding before his No. 6 caught fire and slowed to a halt at the finish line. Newman was immediately taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., where doctors told his team he was in serious condition, with injuries that were non-life threatening.

Little else was known about the extent of his injuries, but Roush Racing's statement on Tuesday made clear he was alert. "Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country," a tweet reads. "They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond."

According to People, just days before the Daytona 500, Newman and his wife Krissie announced they were separating. Denny Hamlin went on to win the 2020 Daytona 500.

Newman is a well-known and respected driver in NASCAR’s top series, having raced since 2002. He has 18 career wins, including the 2008 Daytona 500. Several country stars offered words of prayer and support in the moments that followed the crash, which aired one day later due to rain on Sunday in Florida.