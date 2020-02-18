Sad Video Shows Colorado Couple Dragging Horse Behind a Truck

This is hard to watch. A video that originated on Facebook has led to a Colorado couple being charged after they were shown dragging a horse behind their truck.

CBS 4 Denver shared the story of a horse named Trigger who was dragged behind a truck after he refused to leave a couple's ranch.

The story has gone viral again on Facebook this morning although the incident occurred back in November. At that time, CBS 4 in Denver updated the story to say that John and Amber Saldate had been officially charged with animal cruelty.

It appears the video was originally shared by Alison Richards on Facebook.

The Animal Rescue Site is reporting that Grand County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this case. We'll update once there is a resolution.