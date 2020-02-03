Safe2Tell Wyoming Sees 37.6 Percent Jump in Tips in 2019

Safe2Tell Wyoming received a record number 1,759 tips in 2019, a 37.6 percent jump from the previous year.

Suicide remained the top overall concern, with 239 tips, followed by vaping, bullying, drugs and self-harm.

"The increase shows the level of trust students have in the program and their willingness to take on the responsibilities needed to report concerning behaviors," said program manager Bill Morse.

Since its inception in October 2016, Safe2Tell Wyoming has received 3,717 tips.

Tips can be submitted through safe2tellwy.org, by using the program's free mobile app or by calling 1-844-WYO-SAFE.

​​