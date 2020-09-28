Salvation Army Starts Online Red Kettle Campaign Early This Year

Their 2020 mission is to "Rescue Christmas."

I'm a firm believer that it's never too early to start talking about Christmas. Call me an elf, if you will, but I love the holiday for its true meaning, it's commercial meaning, the spirit of it all, and the fact that I get so much quality family time during those jolly days. And in the midst of 2020, it's even more important for us to start talking about the most wonderful time of the year because it may be less wonderful for many.

That's why the Salvation Army has launched their Red Kettle Campaign early this year.

Of course, they've also upped their online efforts since in-person, cash donations may decrease due to pandemic concerns. Of course, you can make a donation if you see one of those (masked) smiling faces ringing a bell, but an online donation is something you can do right now. Your donation will go to the many holiday challenges the Salvation Army tackles each year.

The Salvation Army provides for homeless shelters year round and in crises, they contribute to those who need grocery assistance, they offer bill-pay assistance, and even help with Christmas gifts for children through their Angel Tree Program. Their work is remarkable and they believe this year will be their biggest challenge yet. In fact, they are estimating the will need to serve 155 percent more people in 2020.

That's a lot.

If you'd like to make a donation you can easily do that by clicking "Rescue Christmas" on their website, SalvationArmyUSA.org, or go directly to their "Donate Now" checkout page.