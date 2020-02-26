Sam Hunt is bringing it home with his latest hit song "Kinfolks," which tops Billboard's Country Airplay chart this week.

It's Hunt's sixth No. 1 song on the chart.

"Kinfolks" made impressive gains on country radio, increasing 5 percent to reach an audience of 36.6 million, according to Billboard. This gain in performance allowed "Kinfolks" to rise from 2-1 on the latest chart update.

With "Kinfolks" claiming the top position on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, Hunt dethrones Maren Morris' crossover single "The Bones," which lead the chart for two weeks and made her the first female artist to achieve such longevity in the top spot since Carrie Underwood did it in 2012 with her song "Blown Away."

"When I think of ‘kinfolks,’ when I think of that phrase, I think of my family, but also I think about just, my people back home – even beyond my family, just buddies and people who’ve been a part of my story from the beginning," Hunt explains in a press release. "I’ve made a lot of new friends and met a lot of new people who are important to me as I’ve moved away from my hometown, but that core group is still that core group and always will be. It’s like that old saying, ‘you can’t make new old friends’ or whatever."

Hunt previously topped the Country Airplay chart with "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party," "Make You Miss Me" and "Body Like a Back Road." The first four songs appeared on Hunt's 2014 debut album, Montevallo.

"Kinfolks" was written by Hunt, Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers and Josh Osborne. "Kinfolks" — along with "Body Like a Back Road" — is set to appear on Hunt's upcoming sophomore album, Southside, when it comes out on April 3.

