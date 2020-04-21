Sam Hunt made his wife, Hannah, return an unusual purchase she made during their coronavirus isolation — a bidet.

Hunt recently caught up with CMT’s Hot 20 to talk about his new album, Southside, and his current life situation at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During a light-hearted game called Quarantine Confessions, host Katie Cook asked if the country star and his wife had been braving the crowds at the grocery stores or ordering their essential items online.

“Hannah picked up our groceries about a week ago. She went all in,” Hunt shared. “She stocked up. So we haven’t had to order anything. But, we’ll have to face that again in about a week or so when we run out.”

At this point, it seems the couple aren't running out of food supplies, as Hunt revealed he’s been enjoying his favorite quarantine snack of choice — peanut butter and honey sandwiches. But Hunt didn’t mention anything about stocking up on toilet paper, an item that has noticeably disappeared from retail store shelves since shoppers have turned to panic buying.

When asked whether or not he has made adjustments to his restroom techniques to minimize his daily usage of toilet paper, Hunt laughed, saying, “I got out of the house the other day, and my wife had ordered a bidet!”

Hunt went on to say that even though his wife sought out a solution to the ongoing toilet paper shortage, he didn’t agree with the purchase she made.

“I was like, ‘Nah, we’re not doing that. I made her send it back,” Hunt confessed before Cook assured him that bidets are, in fact, "one of the best inventions in the world.”

“I’ve heard that, but I’m not even going to attempt to put that theory to the test,” Hunt said. “This was like a cheap one, too. It looked like it cost about $40, so I didn’t trust it.”

Currently, Hunt and his wife remain sheltered at home, making the most of their time calling up old friends and keeping in touch with family members. But that wasn’t the case at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He and his wife were actually in different countries when travel bans were being put in place.

“She was out of town for a couple of weeks before all this hit. She was overseas, so luckily, she was able to get back in the country before things got crazy,” he previously told Taste of Country Nights. “So, we’ve been using this time to catch up.”

Hunt released his long-awaited sophomore album, Southside, on April 3. “Hard to Forget,” “Body Like a Backroad,” “Downtown’s Dead” and “Kinfolks” are among some of the featured songs on the 12-track project.