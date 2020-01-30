Sam Hunt has officially completed work on his long-awaited second solo album, and he and his band are learning the new songs for an upcoming tour.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 29), Hunt writes:

"I finished up a new record this weekend and got together with the guys yesterday to start learning new songs!"

Hunt has been working on his sophomore album for several years. It will mark his first new collection since his career-launching album, Montevallo. That project rocketed him to sudden stardom upon its release in 2014 with a string of hits that included "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party," "Break Up in a Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me."

Hunt released "Body Like a Back Road" in 2017, scoring the biggest hit of his career, and "Downtown's Dead" followed in 2018, but an album still proved elusive for fans who had waited years already.

"Kinfolks" arrived in October of 2019, along with the announcement that an album was coming soon. Hunt has since teased fans with an additional track titled "Sinning With You," and he's previously said that he intends to devote a large part of 2020 to aggressively touring in support of the new project. Wednesday's post serves as a welcome confirmation to his fans that the new album and tour are, in fact, still on schedule for 2020.

Hunt has yet to share any additional information about his upcoming album or touring plans, but he is slated to perform at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium as part of the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 15, during the first intermission of a game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He'll also perform at the iHeartCountry Festival on May 2 in Austin.

Hunt is set for trial on March 17, 2020, to face DUI and open container charges stemming from an arrest in November of 2019. Nashville police pulled the superstar over in the early morning hours of Nov. 21 after responding to a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way down. A responding officer on said Hunt smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and tried to give his credit card when asked for his driver's license.

Hunt's blood alcohol level was .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08 in Tennessee. Officers found two empty beers in the singer's car, and he admitted to drinking alcohol "recently."

All About Sam Hunt's Arrest: