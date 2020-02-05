Sam Hunt Announces ‘Southside’ Summer 2020 Tour With Kip Moore
Sam Hunt said he was devoting 2020 to touring, and finally, he's proving he wasn't kidding. The "Kinfolks" singer just announced the Southside Tour.
The tour begins on May 28 and includes stops nationwide through September. Kip Moore and Travis Denning will be the primary opening acts on the tour, with Ernest and Brandi Cyrus also joining him. The tour is named after a new album he also announced on Wednesday morning (Feb. 5). Southside will be available on April 3. Tickets for the Southside Summer Tour go on sale on Feb. 14 through Ticketmaster.
Last October, Hunt told Taste of Country that he was eager to get back on the road. "We'll be playing more shows than I have in several years," he shared at the time. "We'll be hitting it hard. I've devoted all of next year to touring. I told my manager the more, the better."
"Kinfolks" is the first single from Hunt's second studio album, the follow-up to Montevallo (2014). He'd released just one other song from the album, "Sinning With You." The 35-year-old says he's spent the majority of January learning new songs for the upcoming tour.
Neither "Downtown's Dead" or "Body Like a Back Road" are expected to be on the album when it's released. Montevallo produced four No. 1 hits and a Top 5 in "Break Up in a Small Town." All songs released and promoted digitally went multi-Platinum.
Sam Hunt's Southside Summer 2020 Tour Dates:
May 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
May 29 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 13 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
June 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 25 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 19 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP
Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park
Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.
Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
These Are Sam Hunt's Top Songs