Sam Hunt Bumps Southside Summer Tour Dates to July
Sam Hunt's summer tour is going to start six weeks later than he'd hoped. The "Kinfolks" singer's Southside Summer Tour will now begin on July 10 in Bangor, Maine, instead of the previously-scheduled date in late May.
The push effects 12 tour dates. Six of them have been added to the end of the tour in October, while five others are slotted between existing commitments. One show — June 20 stop in Chicago — has been outright canceled.
Kip Moore and Travis Denning will open Hunt's tour. An updated list of dates is below, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates.
This tour is Hunt's first headlining tour in several years, after taking 2019 off from the road and spending 2018 on the road with Luke Bryan. Talking to Taste of Country earlier this month, Hunt expressed hope that the coronavirus would not force him to push shows back, as he was excited to play for his fans. However, the move was made out of caution and public health and safety.
The Southside Summer Tour was named after Hunt's new Southside album, which debuted at No. 1 on the country album sales chart. "Hard to Forget" is Hunt's current single on the album.
Sam Hunt's Rescheduled Southside Summer 2020 Tour Dates:
July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 19 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP
Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 8 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park
Aug. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Aug. 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 6 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.
Sept. 26 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
Oct. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 3 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
*Note: The Chicago tour stop originally scheduled for June 20 has been canceled.
