Sam Neill Announces His Return to ‘Jurassic World’

None of 2020’s summer blockbusters have opened in theaters because of the coronavirus, but some of 2021’s summer blockbusters have been able to get back into production despite the pandemic, with new protocols in place to protect the cast and crew’s safety on set. Work on Jurassic World: Dominion, for example, is back underway following the implementation of a “$5 million safety plan.”

That means the film’s highly-anticipated reunion of the original Jurassic Park cast — including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum — can proceed. This week, Neill tweeted about his impending return to the franchise, saying he is both “excited and terrified” to return to the biggest hit of his career.

The stars of Jurassic Park all appeared in sequels, but never together. Both Neill and Dern returned for Jurassic Park III, while Goldblum starred in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Jurassic World: Dominion marks the first movie they all share since 1993’s Jurassic Park. (It also marks the return of Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World but did not helm Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.)

Assuming nothing else goes wrong, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 11, 2021. Something something a joke about how coronavirus is almost as difficult to contain as dinosaurs.