Samuel L. Jackson Reads New Bedtime Story, ‘Stay the F— at Home’

In today's socially distanced world, late night talk shows are coming up with new ways to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes. The latest and greatest comes from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which features none other than Samuel L. Jackson reading us a soothing bedtime story. No, it's not Goodnight Moon. Jackson is reading us a story called Stay the F--- at Home.

From the comfort of his living room, Jackson delivers the poem over a delicate piano soundtrack. "The 'rona is spreading / This s--- is no joke / It's no time to work or roam," reads Jackson. "The way you can fight it / is simple, my friends / Just stay the f— at home."

The poem's author is Adam Mansbach, author of the comedic "children's book for adults", Go the F--- to Sleep. Mansbach reached out to Jackson about doing some sort of coronavirus PSA. "We talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now," explains Jackson. "So, he wrote a new poem, I read it, and we want to present it to the public right now."

The hilarious riff on a traditional nursery rhyme should hopefully convince those who still haven't grasped the concept of social distancing to finally take it to heart. If Samuel L. Jackson tells you to do something... you better do it.

More and more famous entertainers have been going online to encourage fans to follow health guidelines. Ryan Gosling managed to slip in a roast toward other celebrities in his video, and Larry David encouraged everyone to stay home and watch TV. Yep, that's the plan.