Santa Look-Alike Robs Colorado Bank, Throws Cash to Onlookers

A Colorado Springs man robbed a bank Monday and witnesses report seeing him throwing the cash in the air and yelling "Merry Christmas" as he was making his get-a-way.

According to KKTV report, 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver walked into Academy Bank in Colorado Springs around noon on Monday, demanded money and told the teller that he had a weapon in his pocket.

As he left the bank with a bag of cash, witnesses report seeing him throw money from the bag into the air while yelling "Merry Christmas."

One of the witnesses, Dion Pascale said this to KKTV:

He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place.

Pascale said that onlookers picked up the cash, returning it to the bank.

The robber took off down the street, stopping at a Starbucks where he waited for the police arrive. Colorado Springs police confirm they took David Wayne Oliver into custody.

Source: KKTV