Sara Evans Says Some of Her Best Memories Happened in Wyoming

Sara Evans has lived a sensational life. She's just shared some of those moments in a memoir called "Born to Fly". Sara said that some of her best memories actually happened here in Wyoming. "It's hard to remember a lot of places I've been because we've been everywhere multiple times, but that (Wyoming) really does stand out to me."

Sara was kind enough to allow us some time to visit with her about her career and what makes Wyoming so special to her.

Sara Evans was born and raised in rural Missouri. She told us that her farm upbringing helped her learn hard work and how to get the job done. Her first big hit was "No Place that Far" in late 1998. We asked her if there was one specific moment when she realized that she had really made it big.

Sara Evans - "Definitely different moments over time, but getting my record deal. I knew that I was set and I got offered a 7-album record deal from RCA Records which was one of if not the biggest offers ever given to a new artist...when we released Born to Fly. Born to Fly debuted at #1...we sold millions of records. That's when I really felt like OK, I'm really on my way to super-stardom."

Sara performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2005. We asked her if she had any memories to share from her time in Wyoming.

Sara Evans - "Absolutely. I have so many pictures of Avery, my son who is now 21. He was about 6 years old. We got him a cowboy hat, Wranglers...and a belt with a big buckle...all these pictures of him posing...it was funny you say that because that is a distinct memory that I have. It's hard to remember a lot of places I've been because we've been everywhere multiple times, but that (Wyoming) really does stand out to me."

Like many artists, Sara told us that she's looking forward to getting back on the road where she can perform and hang with her fans. In the meantime, you can check out some of Sara's thoughts and memories in her new memoir "Born to Fly". You can also keep up with what Sara is doing through her official website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook page.