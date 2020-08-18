Scenes From the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The 80th edition of the largest biker rally on earth, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, wrapped up on August 16, 2020. It was another week of motorcycles, music, and fun in the tiny Black Hills town of Sturgis, South Dakota.

Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, fans made the trek to Sturgis this year, as they have for the last eight decades. The Rapid City Journal reports that about 365,979 rally-goers made their way to the Black Hills over the seven days of the gathering this year. That's a 7.5% drop from last year. However, liquor store sales were up 26.5% compared to 2019.