The cast of Schitt’s Creek has a lot to celebrate right now. The CBC-commissioned show won a record-breaking total of nine Emmys last Sunday, the first show to ever sweep all categories in its field. Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy made a virtual appearance on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to commemorate their big wins. Daniel also hinted at a possible Schitt’s Creek reunion in the future. Check out the clip below:

In regards to a show reunion, Daniel joked: “I guess it just depends on how much money people want to spend.” But in all seriousness, he would love to have a homecoming of sorts in the future. “If we come back in some capacity, which I hope we do, it has to be deserving of everyone’s time.” However, he also noted the value of ending a series on a high note, which reflects “a kind of elegance bowing out when people still care about you.”

In the segment, the cast also addressed the Schitt’s Creek Emmy party, which was held in Canada. Due to restrictions from the Canadian government, the party had to be much smaller than it was planned to be. This meant that not every crew member was invited, which Daniel described as leading to a “strange kind of vibe going into the evening.”

Have we seen the last of the Rose family, or will we get a reunion a couple years down the line? That remains unknown. But in the meantime, you can still watch (or re-watch) the first four seasons of Schitt’s Creek on Netflix now. The award-winning Season 5 will become available on October 7.