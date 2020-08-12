School Supply Drive Friday at Needs Inc.

School is back, one way or another, and it’s that time of the year to load up on school supplies. Sadly, there are a lot of families that need help with this, but Needs Inc. Food Pantry has teamed up with Laramie County School District 1 for Operation Back To School to fill backpacks for low income students. Friday at Needs Inc. Food Pantry, they are accepting school supplies and coats(yes, it’s also that time of the year) if you’re able to head that way and help them out.

Here’s a list of items they’re collecting:

Box e s of P encils

Box e s of T issues

Glue Sticks

Box e s Of Broad Line Washable Markers

Box e s of Crayons

Large E rasers

Backpack s

Washable Facemasks

Two Inch Binders

Pocket Folders

Subject Dividers

Notebooks

Note cards

Colored Pencils

Loose Leaf Paper

The event from Needs Inc. Food Pantry’s Facebook pages states:

Help us fill backpacks with essential school supplies for Laramie County students headed back to school (in-person or virtually)! We will accepting donations Friday, August 14th from 10am-2pm at the South entrance of the Needs Inc. building (900 Central Avenue).

This is going to be an incredibly tough year for a lot of families with the fallout due to the pandemic, and Needs Inc is doing an amazing job trying to help cover some ground, and make sure children in the area are ready to go back to school.