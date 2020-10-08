Here Are 10 Things You Might Not Know About Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery is an American Idol success story with throngs of dedicated fans. And while these enthusiastic fans like to think they know a whole a lot about the "In Between" singer, chances are, they still have more to learn.

Did you know that McCreery's first name was almost something completely different? His parents were on their way to the hospital when they made a last-minute switch.

Okay, maybe that one was easy -- but do you know which Major League Baseball Hall of Fame member is related to the country star? You'll have to keep reading to find out who ... and discover a few more things about McCreery, too.