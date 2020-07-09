Scotty McCreery had a sweet rendition of "Strawberry Wine" for viewers of the CMA Summer Stay-Cay event on July 1.

Comfortable at home with a pair of guitars and the No. 1 plaques for hit singles "Five More Minutes" and "This Is It" adorning the wall in the background, McCreery brought his deep trademark voice and Southern twang to "a song that's one of the biggest in '90s history, country music history," he describes in his introduction, citing "Strawberry Wine" as "one of my favorites."

With an acoustic guitar in hand, McCreery delivers a solid cover of the Deana Carter hit, bringing a ruggedness to the serene song that sings of a transformative summer of first loves, loss of innocence and blossoming into adulthood.

"Like strawberry wine / And seventeen / The hot July moon saw everything / My first taste of love / Oh bittersweet / Green on the vine / Like strawberry wine," he croons, telling fans watching at home that he hopes they are "staying safe, staying healthy."

"Strawberry Wine" was written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison and released in 1996 as Carter's debut single off her first studio album Did I Shave My Legs for This? The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and was named Song of the Year at the 1997 CMA Awards.

McCreery was one of the many stars who appeared during CMA Summer Stay-Cay, a multi-hour livestream that virtually brought together the likes of Luke Combs, Eric Church, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett and more for a series of performances and games.

