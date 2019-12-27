SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Facing Blast Of Winter Weather

Parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect snow, blowing snow and icy roads with a winter storm that is expected to move into the area this [Friday] evening, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. of Dayweather Inc. said on Friday morning that the forecast had changed little from that issued on Thursday:

''still looking nasty late tonight through early Sunday with snow, blowing snow and cold, see NWS advisories for SE WY and western NE...not a ton of snow, but the bad combo of wind, snow and cold, travel will be poor in SE WY, WEST NE and N. CO Saturday thru early Sun."

Meanwhile, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service said it had upgraded it's Winter Storm Watch to more severe Winter Storm Warning in some areas, with Cheyenne now under a Winter Weather Advisory:

''A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Far Eastern Wyoming and all of the Nebraska Panhandle starting this evening and continuing through late Saturday night. Snow will begin late this afternoon or this evening. Although the snow may briefly end tonight, freezing drizzle may result in icy roads through Saturday morning. Moderate to Heavy snow, and blowing and drifting snow will develop on Saturday and continue through Saturday night. Post-Holiday travel conditions may be significant into early Sunday morning."