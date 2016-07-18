Search for Missing Cheyenne Teen Enters Fifth Day

The search for a missing Cheyenne teen entered its fifth day on Monday.

16-year-old Kassidy Kunard ran away from home early Thursday morning and is believed to be traveling with 29-year-old Tom Keetley, Kunard's former employer at Sit Means Sit Dog Training.

"Obviously we're still looking for her," said Officer Dan Long with the Cheyenne Police Department. "It seems like she may be romantically involved with this guy she's with, but as far as I know there's not a warrant for him."

Long says while it's possible Keetley could be charged with sexual abuse of a minor, the case isn't a kidnapping.

"She's entered as a runaway in NCIC and we have nothing that says that she was taken against her will or anything like that," said Long.

Anyone who sees Kunard or Keetley or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Cheyenne Police Department or the local authorities.