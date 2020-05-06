Season 3 of Yellowstone Out in June – Check Out New Trailer

If you have been waiting for season 3 of Yellowstone, you won't have to wait much longer. Paramount just announced that the new season begins in June and they've dropped a brand new trailer you can watch here.

Paramount Network shared this teaser for the upcoming season on Facebook today.

If you're new to Yellowstone (the TV show, not the National Park), it's the story of John Dutton who owns the largest ranch in America near...ahem...Yellowstone. It stars Kevin Costner and he's pretty ruthless on this show.

How appropriate that John Dutton returns on Father's Day. Now would be a good time to bookmark Paramount Network if you haven't already and circle June 21 on your calendar because you're gonna have some shows to watch.