2nd Denver Broncos Player Opts Out of Season

A Denver Broncos player has announced that he will opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Ja'waun James cites family is the top priority and too much is unknown about the COVID-19 virus and will sit out the season in a Twitter post.

James and his wife welcomed a new child in May.

The right tackle signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency prior to the 2019 season. James only played three games in the 2019 season with the Denver Broncos.

He is the second Denver Bronco to be opted-out of the 2020 season, joining defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

