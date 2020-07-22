Security Camera Shows a Bear Completely Annihilate a Door

We live in bear country. That's a fact. You probably feel safe if you're in a house with locked doors. A security cam video that shows a bear completely annihilate a door might give you second thoughts.

I've heard stories of bears breaking into homes, but I've never seen anything like this. Watch the door seem to explode when the bear slams it. This was captured by a Nest security camera.

The comments on the YouTube share are hilarious. Here are some of my favorites:

"That's a huge no for me😂there would have been multiple heart attacks if someone was sitting by the door"

"Honey I'm home !" 😆

"No Goldilocks in here"

"He heard they were having fish for dinner"

Whoever owns this home should really rethink the thickness of the door they buy to replace this one. Perhaps installing a drawbridge and digging a moat around their home might work?