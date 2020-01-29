See Cheyenne Mayor Orr’s “State Of The City” Address

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr gave her annual ''State of the City" address on Tuesday afternoon at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

The mayor covered a wide range of subjects, ranging from potholes to the spending of money awarded to the city through the ''Mayor's Challenge" program to her comments last summer that critics of the annual Superday event could ''kick rocks."

The mayor, by the way, says Superday will be returning in 2020. While the mayor did not say whether she will be a candidate for re-election in 2020, she did ay she loves being the mayor of Cheyenne.

You can see the entire address in the video attached to this article.