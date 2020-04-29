See Governor Mark Gordon’s Tuesday COVID-19 Media Conference

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Tuesday held a media conference outlining the latest phase in the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor announced that gyms, barbershops, hair salons, and some other businesses will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow certain guidelines. Other businesses will remain closed or continue to operate under current restrictions that, for example, allow restaurants to serve food at curbside or by delivery only.

The next phase of COVID-19 restrictions will take effect on Friday and remain in force through May 15.