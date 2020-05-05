See Man Get Stung By A Giant ‘Murder Hornet’ (VIDEO)

2020 is shaping up to be a really sucky year. Now we have something called a 'murder hornet?'

As you may have heard, they are about 2 inches long, can fly just over 20 miles an hour, and are called murder hornets because one will enter a bee colony and rip the heads off of all the bees in a very short period of time.

About 50 humans a year die from being stung by these large and aggressive hornets.

There is an extreme nature show host who was actually stung by one on camera for his YouTube channel. “I’m about to enter the sting zone with the giant Japanese hornet,” Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson said in an episode of “Brave Wilderness” in November 2018.

In the video he holds the bug with a pair of tongs and lowers the hornet to his arm and — The video is below. Your choice if you have the courage to watch it. It looks painful.