SEE: Pictures of the Mullen Fire

As of Tuesday (September 22) evening, The Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest was at over 14,000 acres. The fire is southwest of Centennial, Wyoming in Albany County.

The fire was first reported Thursday (September 17) in the Savage Run Wilderness area of the national forest. Mandatory Evacuations have been called for the Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy, and Keystone communities, as well as 507C cabin grouping.

