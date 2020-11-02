People are sick and, as usual, laughter is the best medicine.

From store shelves being raided of everything down to the last roll of toilet paper, to lockdown and quarantines, people have needed to put their humor into high gear to deal with Covid-19 in 2020. And public signs are a great way to share that humor.

I like the sign, "I just finished Netflix." That's right up there with, "I've read the entire internet."

Those are just two of the many signs you'll find in the video above.

In the video below are more photos of signs from across the nation. Honestly, there needs to be an award show.

Hmm. You know, I think I'll do that. My next video will be an award show for the best Covid-19 sign of 2020. And by best, I obviously mean funniest.

Some are a little edgy but they make their point, like, "Social distancing: if you can smell the fart you are too close."

Another good one is on the marquee of a movie theater, "Cinema closed until life doesn't feel like a movie."

Early in the year, when this all started, was the sign, "I still haven't decided where to go for Easter. Debating between the living room or the bedroom."

2020 will be over before you know it and... scratch that, this is the longest year ever. But when it finally ends I'm sure we will still be telling jokes about how much it sucked.

I know I will. I'm still writing new ones.