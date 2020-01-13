See Wyo Mountain Lions Caught On Videos Early 2020

Most of us will never get a chance to see one in person. But they are closer than we think, and every so often, one even wanders into a Wyoming town.

We are only a few weeks into 2020, yet we have a few good YouTube videos just posted already from those people who were quick enough, and quiet enough, to catch a big cat on camera.

One video is from a hunt that began in December of 2019, the other was a wildlife photographer just recently in 2020.