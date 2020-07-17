Seize The Deal Has A Great Deal For Applebee’s!

If you haven't checked out Seize The Deal yet, you have to! That is the place for great discounts on things you love. There are some true gems that will pop up that you don't want to miss out on, kind of like the one I bought for Applebee's.

Last week the Applebee's deal popped up, 25 bucks for 50 dollars worth of Applebee's food and drinks. Are you kidding me? That's such a great offer! AND Applebee's already has great specials that you can live like a King.

Fast forward to yesterday, having an early day, I am able to set up late lunch date with my wife during the week before she heads off to work. So, having this very thrifty deal on my phone is a slam dunk! First off, they have their 2 for $20 where you can get two entrees and an appetizer! I mean, whoa, there's another 30 dollars we can use on things like drinks and dessert.

We decided to go with the 2 for $20, an additional appetizer for later, and a couple alcoholic beverages. You absolutely will not believe what this totaled with our discount. Drum roll please...$1.90. Here's the proof!

Yup, we spent 26.90 total on our lunch worth double that(minus leaving a great tip). This deal should sell out quickly, I mean, look how well it went for me. I really am looking forward to the next time I can get a great. So, hurry up, head to Seize The Deal and get you a great lunch or dinner from Applebee's.