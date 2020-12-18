Self-Driving Car Bill Proposed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would create regulations for self-driving automobiles has been filed for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read Senate File 7 here.

The bill is being sponsored by the Senate Transportation Committee. Among other things, the bill would create licensing and registration rules for driverless vehicles. The cars equipped with an Automated Driving System, or ADS, would have to meet several conditions, including what the bill calls a "minimal risk condition" if the ADS system should fail.

The cars would also have to meet federal safety standards. A human driver could still take over control of the car, assuming the person has a valid driver's license.

The 2021 legislative session is slated to convene on Jan. 12 and will include Governor Mark Gordon's annual 'State of the State" address, But it looks like consideration of bills and other day-to-day operations will not get underway until later in the year, due to the COID-19 pandemic.

No specific date has yet to be scheduled for lawmakers to reconvene after Jan. 12th.