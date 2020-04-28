On Monday (April 27th), Senator Affie Ellis of Cheyenne made an announcement via YouTube that she will donate her state Senate salary so that it may be used to help purchase personal protective equipment for healthcare workers in Wyoming.

The state Senator posted a video on YouTube to make the announcement.

Sen. Ellis talks in the video about learning to make cloth masks to be used by essential employees. She also talked about how important it was for her to do this not only for her family and friends, but for everyone's in Wyoming as well.

She talked about how the national shortage of equipment affects everyone. Ellis' legislative salary, which is roughly around $30,000 annually, will be donated to purchase personal protection equipment for those on the frontlines in the medical field.

Ellis also mentioned that even though not everyone has the means to go above and beyond to help, those that can are needed more than ever by local nonprofits.