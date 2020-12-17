Seth MacFarlane Will Reboot ‘Revenge of the Nerds’

It’s the revenge of Revenge of the Nerds.

A staple of ’80s movie theaters and basic cable, Revenge of the Nerds was one of the more durable comedy franchises of its era. At least it was until the original cast, including Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Timothy Busfield, and of course Curtis Armstrong as Booger aged out of their roles. The final TV movie, Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, came out in 1994, and the dorks faded into obscurity.

But all of popular culture in 2020 is essentially a large act of revenge by nerds, so why not remake the actual movie? Variety reports that Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane has been tapped to develop an update of Revenge of the Nerds with Keith and Kenny Lucas, who will star in and write the film with Alex Rubens. For those hoping to see Booger in 2020, it looks like your dreams will be dashed:

The upcoming version won’t be a remake of the 1984 comedy, which hasn’t aged all that well and has been criticized in recent years for depictions of rape. Instead, the contemporary reimagining will pontificate about today’s nerd culture and what even constitutes a geek in the 21st century.

This isn’t the first time Fox has tried rebooting the Nerds. In the mid-2000s a new Revenge of the Nerds was developed starring Adam Brody and Kristin Cavallari and directed by Fanboys’ Kyle Newman. The film lost its initial shooting location and after a few weeks in a new spot, Fox shut the film down completely and canceled the project. But as the massive list of upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, and DC movies and shows coming in the next few years proves, you can’t keep a good nerd down forever.