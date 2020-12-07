The third film in the Kingsman franchise, the prequel movie The King’s Man, had already been delayed multiple times before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Originally slated for release in September of 2019, it eventually got bumped back to early 2020 and then late 2020 and then to early 2021. (Given the state of the world, another bump could be coming soon.) Even before this latest film — which was directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton — hits theaters the company behind it, Vaughn’s Marv Films, is said to be planning “something like seven more Kingsman films.”

That’s not a typo; Kingsman 10 is already being considered in some early form. That’s according to Marv CEO Zygi Kamasa at a finance summit last week, and quoted by Deadline. And there’s more Kingsman stuff they’re developing beyond all those movies. Per Kamasa:

We want to grow the business and the output. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.

The first two Kingsman movies, 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, grossed more than $800 million worldwide. So there’s clearly an appetite for its brand of Bond-spoofing spy adventures. (Kingsman is basically a less funny, more violent version of Austin Powers.) While seven more Kingsman movies sounds like a stretch, Marv has previously discussed a direct sequel to The Golden Circle, as well as a spinoff movie based on the Statesman spy organization introduced in that title. And then, uh, I guess there might be five more movies after that?

The King’s Man is currently scheduled to open in theaters on February 12, 2021.